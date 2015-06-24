BRIEF-Helios Underwriting to acquire Charmac Underwriting Limited
* Agreed to acquire Charmac Underwriting Limited for consideration of £2.24m in cash
June 24 Klepierre SA :
* Reaches conditional agreement with Wereldhave on disposal of a 770 million euro ($860.86 million) portfolio of nine shopping centers in the Netherlands
* Portfolio represents a total of about 236,000 square meters and estimated annual net rental income contribution of 44 million euros
* Full year return to profit; consolidated profit after tax for year of 1.1 mln pounds(2015 loss of 16.7 mln pounds)