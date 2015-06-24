June 24 Klepierre SA :

* Reaches conditional agreement with Wereldhave on disposal of a 770 million euro ($860.86 million) portfolio of nine shopping centers in the Netherlands

* Portfolio represents a total of about 236,000 square meters and estimated annual net rental income contribution of 44 million euros

