June 24 Rothschild Parent Paris Orleans :

* Reports full year 2014/2015 net income - group share after exceptionals of 144 million euros ($160.99 million) compared to 8 million euros a year ago

* Full year earnings per share are 2.08 euros versus 0.11 euros a year ago

* Reports improvement in full year operating income to 268 million euros from 129 million euros a year ago

* Full year revenue grows by 27 percent to 1,403 million euros compared to 1,108 million euros in 2013/2014

* Proposes full year dividend of 0.60 euro per share

* Says to be confident in its ability to deliver strong long term returns to shareholders