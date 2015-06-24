BRIEF-Helios Underwriting to acquire Charmac Underwriting Limited
* Agreed to acquire Charmac Underwriting Limited for consideration of £2.24m in cash
June 24 Rothschild Parent Paris Orleans :
* Reports full year 2014/2015 net income - group share after exceptionals of 144 million euros ($160.99 million) compared to 8 million euros a year ago
* Full year earnings per share are 2.08 euros versus 0.11 euros a year ago
* Reports improvement in full year operating income to 268 million euros from 129 million euros a year ago
* Full year revenue grows by 27 percent to 1,403 million euros compared to 1,108 million euros in 2013/2014
* Proposes full year dividend of 0.60 euro per share
* Says to be confident in its ability to deliver strong long term returns to shareholders Source text: bit.ly/1QQavCM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Agreed to acquire Charmac Underwriting Limited for consideration of £2.24m in cash
* Full year return to profit; consolidated profit after tax for year of 1.1 mln pounds(2015 loss of 16.7 mln pounds)