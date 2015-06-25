BRIEF-Brain Resource updates on placement and share purchase plan
* announce binding commitments to raise A$1 million through placement of 12.5 million new fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.08 per share
June 25 Actelion Ltd
* Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. says new data supporting gradual up-titration of ponesimod to mitigate first-dose cardiodynamic effects to be presented at eacpt 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement in relation to results of clinical trial and a potential capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: