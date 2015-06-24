UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 24 Astrapak Ltd
* Has concluded multi-year supply agreement with one of South Africa's largest FMCG companies
* Agreement involves operations of three of Astrapak's manufacturing facilities - Plastop KZN , JJ Precision and Marcom Plastics
* Requires investment behind all these core moulding technologies with a combined investment of R170m by both parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.