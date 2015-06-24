June 24 Quindell Plc

* Company has been progressing its own review and audit of group's 2014 financial statements

* Changes to group's accounting policies are largely of historical interest only

* Changes will be to adopt a more conservative and appropriate approach to recognition of revenues and profits in PSD

* Impact of these changes will materially impact previously reported results for year ended 31 December 2013 and six months ended 30 June 2014

* Company expects that it will shortly be in a position to announce additional information in relation to these transactions and acquisitions

* Company will co-operate fully with investigation

* Board has also commenced a review, along with its auditors, of a number of company's historic transactions and acquisitions

* 23 June 2015, FCA informed company that it has commenced an investigation under financial services and markets act 2000

* FCA investigation in relation to public statements made regarding financial accounts of company during 2013 and 2014