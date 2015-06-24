BRIEF-Evolution Gaming Group to build Canadian studio
* TO BUILD A NEW LIVE CASINO STUDIO IN METRO VANCOUVER AREA OF BRITISH COLUMBIA, ITS FIRST OUTSIDE OF EUROPE
June 24 Keaton Energy Holdings Ltd
* FY revenue up 5% to R1.45 billion
* FY HEPS of 0.4 cents per share down from 30.3 cents per share
* R24.7 million of product stock losses were identified in last quarter of financial year
* At Moabsvelden we are addressing regulatory requirements and expect these to be resolved in near future.
* Off-take negotiations with Eskom are progressing well and we are confident of securing appropriate funding for project.
* Initiated a thorough investigation by multiple agencies who not only confirmed loss, but also a variety of other corrupt practices at Vaalkrantz colliery
* New management team is in place at Colliery and is making progress towards overcoming losses of last year
* Full review of all aspects of vaalkrantz business resulted in an impairment charge of r56.5 million and a related deferred tax asset reversal of r35.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Debbie knocked out 11.5 mln tonnes of metallurgical coal - Noble