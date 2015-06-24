Blackrock among those seeking to block Novo Banco-Lone Star deal
April 3 Blackrock and other asset management institutions are seeking an injunction this week to block the sale of Portugal's Novo Banco to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star.
June 24 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd:
* To invest £246 million in a portfolio of six operating onshore wind farm projects in Scotland, with 433 MW of generating capacity in aggregate, alongside Fred. Olsen Renewables Ltd
* Acquisition includes a 49% equity interest and 100% of a mezzanine-level loan
* Undertaking an institutional placing under its existing share issuance programme to be completed in july to partially repay the acquisition facility
* Funded from Trig's cash balances and a draw-down of an expanded acquisition facility with Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc and National Australia Bank Source text: (bit.ly/1FAu6uY)
NEW YORK, April 3 The average rent being asked by landlords for office leases hit a record high in Manhattan in the first quarter as historically low unemployment fueled the jobs market and leasing activity was above average, brokerage Colliers International said on Monday.