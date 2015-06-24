UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 24 Autoneum Holding AG :
* Settlement between German Federal Cartel office and Autoneum Germany
* Settlement payment amounts to 29.5 million euros ($33.13 million) Source text - bit.ly/1K9GZm4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.