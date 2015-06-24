BRIEF-Asia United Bank reports FY net income of 2.3 bln pesos
* FY net income 2.3 billion pesos, up 52 percent year on year
June 24 Newcap Holding A/S :
* Announcement regards market manipulation case
* Public prosecutor withdraws charges on company
* Considers case finally settled Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net income 2.3 billion pesos, up 52 percent year on year
LONDON, April 4 Italy outperformed the rest of the euro zone government bond market on Tuesday after a European Commission spokesperson said late on Monday there could be a solution on a bailout for two struggling Italian lenders.