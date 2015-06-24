UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 24 Arm Holdings Plc
* Update regarding CFO retirement and successor appointment
* Chris will be joining ARM once he has fulfilled his duties as CFO of easyJet Plc
* Tim Score will retire as CFO of ARM on 30 June 2015.
* In the interim Graham Budd, chief operating officer, and Ian Thornton, head of investor relations, will jointly be covering CFO responsibilities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.