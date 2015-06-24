June 24 Tower Property Fund Limited :

* Acquisition of an interest in VMD Kvart and introduction of Croatia strategy

* Acquisition is subject to one remaining condition precedent which provides that Tower Europe secure financing from a financial institution for not less than 50 pct of purchase consideration

* Purchase consideration of 23 700 000 euros will be settled