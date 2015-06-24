BRIEF-Helios Underwriting to acquire Charmac Underwriting Limited
* Agreed to acquire Charmac Underwriting Limited for consideration of £2.24m in cash
June 24 Tower Property Fund Limited :
* Acquisition of an interest in VMD Kvart and introduction of Croatia strategy
* Acquisition is subject to one remaining condition precedent which provides that Tower Europe secure financing from a financial institution for not less than 50 pct of purchase consideration
* Purchase consideration of 23 700 000 euros will be settled
* Full year return to profit; consolidated profit after tax for year of 1.1 mln pounds(2015 loss of 16.7 mln pounds)