June 24 Prescient Ltd :

* Growth in headline earnings per share for continuing operations of 12 pct to 7.78 cents per share (2014: 6.96 cents per share)

* Growth in total income for group of 26 pct to 835.9 million rand (2014: 664.6 million rand)

* Final dividend declared of 3.0 cents per share

* Increase of 11 pct in assets under management in Prescient investment management to 65.5 billion rand (2014: 59.1 billion rand)