June 24 Capelli SA :

* Reports FY 2014/2015 net income group share of 2.3 million euros ($2.57 million) versus 2.1 million euros a year ago

* FY 2014/2015 operating profit is 5.1 million euros versus 4.3 million euros a year ago

* FY 2014/2015 revenue rises by 20 percent to 65.4 million euros

* Expects important revenue growth for Q1 2015/2016

* Expects to reach a FY revenue over 100 million euros in the next 24 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)