BRIEF-Helios Underwriting to acquire Charmac Underwriting Limited
* Agreed to acquire Charmac Underwriting Limited for consideration of £2.24m in cash
June 24 Panamax AG :
* Subsidiary Guoshi Assets Investment Management Limited, Hong Kong, starts operations, buys 0.97 pct stake in Huyi Group Source text for Eikon:
* Full year return to profit; consolidated profit after tax for year of 1.1 mln pounds(2015 loss of 16.7 mln pounds)