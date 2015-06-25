BRIEF-Opthea Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement in relation to results of clinical trial and a potential capital raising
June 25 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Receives positive opinion for orphan medicinal product designation for Sarizotan to treat patients with Rett Syndrome from committee for orphan medicinal products from European Medicines Agency
* Application for orphan designation has also been filed in US
* Signed underwriting agreements with three existing institutional shareholders of IMU to underwrite up to $1.35 million