BRIEF-Convoy Global Holdings says FY loss before tax was HK$65 mln
* FY loss before tax of HK$65 million versus loss of HK$499.7 million
June 25 Shape Capital AG :
* Extraordinary shareholder meeting to resolve on voluntary liquidation
* Upon approval of this proposal, board of directors will seek to delist company from SIX Swiss Exchange as of July 27
* Delisting of shares from SIX Swiss Exchange will be sought with final trading day being July 24
ABUJA, March 29 A consortium led by General Electric submitted the only bid for a Nigerian railway concession project worth around $2 billion for two lines connecting northern cities to others in the south, a procurement process adviser said on Wednesday.