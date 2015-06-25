BRIEF-Brain Resource updates on placement and share purchase plan
* announce binding commitments to raise A$1 million through placement of 12.5 million new fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.08 per share
June 25 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
* Initiates phase 1/2a oncology study with oral formulation of tumor checkpoint controller BAL101553
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement in relation to results of clinical trial and a potential capital raising