BRIEF-Convoy Global Holdings says FY loss before tax was HK$65 mln
* FY loss before tax of HK$65 million versus loss of HK$499.7 million
June 25 Nordjyske Bank A/S :
* Offer of new shares fully subscribed with 6.1 million shares, subscription price fixed at 115 Danish crowns ($17.27) per share
* Says receives gross proceeds of 704.0 million crowns and net proceeds of 684.0 million crowns
ABUJA, March 29 A consortium led by General Electric submitted the only bid for a Nigerian railway concession project worth around $2 billion for two lines connecting northern cities to others in the south, a procurement process adviser said on Wednesday.