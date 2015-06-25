June 25 John Wood Group Plc

* There is no change to overall guidance and we continue to anticipate that full year ebita will be broadly in line with analyst consensus

* Be down on first half of 2014 reflecting challenging conditions in oil and gas markets

* We are delivering savings significantly in excess of original targets from our cost reduction initiatives

* Intention remains to increase dividend per share by a double digit percentage from 2015 for medium term