June 25 John Wood Group Plc
* There is no change to overall guidance and we continue to
anticipate that full year ebita will be broadly in line with
analyst consensus
* Be down on first half of 2014 reflecting challenging
conditions in oil and gas markets
* We are delivering savings significantly in excess of
original targets from our cost reduction initiatives
* Intention remains to increase dividend per share by a
double digit percentage from 2015 for medium term
