BRIEF-Convoy Global Holdings says FY loss before tax was HK$65 mln
* FY loss before tax of HK$65 million versus loss of HK$499.7 million
June 25 Compagnia Della Ruota SpA :
* Says its unit Dimore Evolute Srl signs management contract for the value of 3 million euros ($3.4 million) to provide Abitare Smart Soc. Coop. with real estate services Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8938 euros)
ABUJA, March 29 A consortium led by General Electric submitted the only bid for a Nigerian railway concession project worth around $2 billion for two lines connecting northern cities to others in the south, a procurement process adviser said on Wednesday.