June 25 Stobart Group Ltd
* Energy- our target is to supply over 2 million tonnes of
biomass fuel by 2017/18
* Energy-Will continue to consider opportunities for further
contracted work with other potential customers according to
their merits and availability of additional fuel
* Energy- first supplies to commissioned plant at Evermore,
Londonderry have been made this month
* Aviation -our target is to deliver over 2.5 million
passengers annually by 2018 at london southend airport
* Three months to 31 May 2015 passenger numbers decreased by
58,000 year-on-year to 231,000, but each flight has more
passengers on it, and revenue per passenger increased during
period
* Remains confident of delivering growth and good returns
for shareholders over coming years
