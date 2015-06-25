June 25 Stobart Group Ltd

* Energy- our target is to supply over 2 million tonnes of biomass fuel by 2017/18

* Energy-Will continue to consider opportunities for further contracted work with other potential customers according to their merits and availability of additional fuel

* Energy- first supplies to commissioned plant at Evermore, Londonderry have been made this month

* Aviation -our target is to deliver over 2.5 million passengers annually by 2018 at london southend airport

* Three months to 31 May 2015 passenger numbers decreased by 58,000 year-on-year to 231,000, but each flight has more passengers on it, and revenue per passenger increased during period

* Remains confident of delivering growth and good returns for shareholders over coming years