June 25 De La Rue Plc

* Pleased to announce appointment of jitesh sodha as chief financial officer and an executive director of company.

* Jitesh previously served at greenergy international, one of largest private companies in uk, until may 2015

* Jitesh will join business and take up his board position on 10 august 2015.