June 25 Ds Smith Plc
* Proposed acquisition of Grupo Lantero's corrugated
business
* Have reached an agreement to acquire corrugated activities
of Grupo Lantero, including several operations in which DS Smith
currently has a minority holding
* Acquisition significantly strengthens our operations in
Spain, an important and growing market for corrugated packaging,
taking our market share to approximately 10%
* Total consideration, including assumption of debt, is
expected to be circa EUR 190m
* Transaction is being financed from existing cash resources
and is expected to deliver a return on invested capital above
our cost of capital in second year of ownership
