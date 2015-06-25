June 25 Ds Smith Plc

* Proposed acquisition of Grupo Lantero's corrugated business

* Have reached an agreement to acquire corrugated activities of Grupo Lantero, including several operations in which DS Smith currently has a minority holding

* Acquisition significantly strengthens our operations in Spain, an important and growing market for corrugated packaging, taking our market share to approximately 10%

* Total consideration, including assumption of debt, is expected to be circa EUR 190m

* Total consideration, including assumption of debt, is expected to be circa EUR 190m

* Transaction is being financed from existing cash resources and is expected to deliver a return on invested capital above our cost of capital in second year of ownership