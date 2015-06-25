June 25 Afren Plc
* Announces a number of changes to its board of directors.
* Egbert Imomoh, Chairman of board of directors, and each of
non-executive directors have notified co that they will not
stand for re-election at AGM today
* Process of recruitment to strengthen board of afren
further is ongoing
* Composition of various board committees will be reviewed
shortly.
* David C. L. Frauman will join board as non-executive
chairman with immediate effect following close of AGM.
* David Thomas, who was recently appointed Chief Operating
Officer, will be joining board as executive director
