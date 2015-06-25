June 25 Afren Plc

* Announces a number of changes to its board of directors.

* Egbert Imomoh, Chairman of board of directors, and each of non-executive directors have notified co that they will not stand for re-election at AGM today

* Process of recruitment to strengthen board of afren further is ongoing

* Composition of various board committees will be reviewed shortly.

* David C. L. Frauman will join board as non-executive chairman with immediate effect following close of AGM.

* David Thomas, who was recently appointed Chief Operating Officer, will be joining board as executive director