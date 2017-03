June 25 Rare Earth Minerals Plc

* REM will seek to increase its direct shareholding in Bacanora further from current 16.41 pct as opportunities arise

* REM has also taken a 3.05 pct stake in Western Lithium USA Corporation to gain exposure to other main clay-based lithium deposit in Americas

* Investments made by company have made notably very good progress over last year