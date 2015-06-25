BRIEF-Convoy Global Holdings says FY loss before tax was HK$65 mln
* FY loss before tax of HK$65 million versus loss of HK$499.7 million
June 25 FCA
* Debt management firms still failing Britain's most vulnerable consumers, says FCA
* Debt management sector remains one of UK's highest risk consumer credit sectors, according to a thematic review published today
* Between June 2014 and May 2015, FCA reviewed how both fee-charging and 'free-to-customer' debt management firms are complying with consumer credit rules
* Although many firms have made an effort to improve their practices in last 12 months, we found quality of advice provided by some fee-charging debt management firms was unacceptably low
* Free-To-Customer' firms were generally of a higher standard but there is still room for improvement Source text: (bit.ly/1fDzlVY)
ABUJA, March 29 A consortium led by General Electric submitted the only bid for a Nigerian railway concession project worth around $2 billion for two lines connecting northern cities to others in the south, a procurement process adviser said on Wednesday.