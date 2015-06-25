Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 25 ExeoTech Invest publ AB :
* Has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire Idemo Holding AB, a company based in Jönköping
* Says in addition, LOI has been signed to acquire Sameffekt AB, Växjö-based consulting company
* Acquisitions are valued at about 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.30 million), purchase price to be paid with about 73 million new ExeoTech shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2365 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order