June 25 ExeoTech Invest publ AB :

* Has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire Idemo Holding AB, a company based in Jönköping

* Says in addition, LOI has been signed to acquire Sameffekt AB, Växjö-based consulting company

* Acquisitions are valued at about 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.30 million), purchase price to be paid with about 73 million new ExeoTech shares

