June 25 Euronext:

* On June 24, AMF announced that the takeover bid on Hubwoo shares (the "offer") will be opened from June 25 until July 29 inclusive

* Bidder for Hubwoo shares is Perfect Commerce S.A.

* Price of the offer is 0.19 euro per share