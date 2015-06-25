June 25 Euronext:

* 2,389,860 new ordinary shares issued by Cast will be listed on the market Euronext Paris as of June 29

* Reason for Cast capital increase is exercise of stock warrants

* A further 31,000 new ordinary shares issued by Cast will be listed on Euronext Paris as of June 29 following exercise of option