June 25 Catena AB :

* Has signed an agreement to acquire a logistics property with a property value of 115 million Swedish crowns ($14 million) and 60 percent of a company that owns a development area for logistics in Ängelholm

* Total property value of development area amounts to 18 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.2324 Swedish crowns)