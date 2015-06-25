BRIEF-Convoy Global Holdings says FY loss before tax was HK$65 mln
* FY loss before tax of HK$65 million versus loss of HK$499.7 million
June 25 Alpha Asset Management Mfmc SA :
* Decides to capital return reinvested in units of mutual fund Alpha ETF FTSE Athex Large Cap Equity, record date as of July 2, 2015
* Says total amount of capital return and value per share to be determined upon completion of the valuation of June 30, 2015
* Says reinvestment of the amount of capital return will be with the NAV of the fund of July 3, 2015
* Says fractional shares will be paid to shareholders in cash Source text: bit.ly/1IA4Eru
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY loss before tax of HK$65 million versus loss of HK$499.7 million
ABUJA, March 29 A consortium led by General Electric submitted the only bid for a Nigerian railway concession project worth around $2 billion for two lines connecting northern cities to others in the south, a procurement process adviser said on Wednesday.