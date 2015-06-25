BRIEF-Convoy Global Holdings says FY loss before tax was HK$65 mln
* FY loss before tax of HK$65 million versus loss of HK$499.7 million
June 25 LEG Immobilien AG
* Adjustment of conversion price for convertible bond of LEG Immobilien in amount of eur 300 million due on July 1, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
ABUJA, March 29 A consortium led by General Electric submitted the only bid for a Nigerian railway concession project worth around $2 billion for two lines connecting northern cities to others in the south, a procurement process adviser said on Wednesday.