BRIEF-Imugene Ltd says it signed underwriting agreements
* Signed underwriting agreements with three existing institutional shareholders of IMU to underwrite up to $1.35 million
June 25 Augment Investments Limited:
* Says completed all payments for the Pharmstandard GDRs transferred to it on June 24
* Following completion of the tender offer Augment Investments Limited holds 22,028,567 ordinary shares and 21,140,802 GDRs, representing in aggregate 72.27 pct of Pharmstandard's outstanding ordinary shares Source text: bit.ly/1dhP37e
BOSTON, March 29 Billionaire investor William Ackman told investors that betting on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc was a "huge mistake" and apologized "deeply and profoundly" for losing so much of his shareholders' money on the investment.