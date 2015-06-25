BRIEF-Imugene Ltd says it signed underwriting agreements
* Signed underwriting agreements with three existing institutional shareholders of IMU to underwrite up to $1.35 million
June 25 Active Biotech Ab
* Active Biotech: Teva and Active Biotech announce completion of patient enrollment in laquinimod phase III Concerto trial
* Says Concerto study results are expected to be available toward mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, March 29 Billionaire investor William Ackman told investors that betting on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc was a "huge mistake" and apologized "deeply and profoundly" for losing so much of his shareholders' money on the investment.