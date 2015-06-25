Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 25 Turbon AG :
* Still confirms 2015 sales forecast of 110 million euros ($123 million), and earnings target of at least 6.5 million euros
* In medium term plans to increase sales to 150 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order