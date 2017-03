June 25 Rubicon Partners SA :

* Signs preliminary deal to sell 100 percent stake (10,100 shares) in Rubid 1 Sp. z o.o. to RDM Partners Sp. z o.o.

* The transaction price will equal to ratio of all shares of Miraculum held by Rubid 1 on the transaction's closing date multiplied by 1.80 zloty per share, plus 400,000 zlotys ($107,434) plus 1.5 pct interest monthly from Jan. 2016 till Dec. 2016