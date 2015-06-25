Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 25 Obducat AB :
* Receives order for the supply of an EITRE 6 NIL system from University of Cambridge
* The EITRE system to University of Cambridge will be delivered during the second quarter this year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order