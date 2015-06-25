UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 25 Juventus Fc SpA :
* Ends sharing agreement for player Domenico Berardi in favor of US Sassuolo Calcio Srl for consideration of 10 million euros ($11.20 million) to be paid in 4 years Source text: bit.ly/1NeBcLt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.