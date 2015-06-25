June 25 Powerland AG :

* Majority shareholder of Powerland acquires further shares

* Guo GmbH & co. KG - its majority shareholder, which is controlled by CEO of Powerland - acquired a block of shares amounting to 1.9 percent of total share capital with a share price of 0.30 euro ($0.34) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)