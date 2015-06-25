June 25 Tessi SA :

* Announces share repurchase programme approved by AGM on June 25

* Maximum 277,778 shares (9.93 percent of capital) to be repurchased at maximum price of 120 euros per share

* Maximum amount to be spent on buyback thus reflects 33,560,136 euros ($37.58 million)

* Repurchase to last 18 months, from June 25, 2015 to Dec. 25, 2016

