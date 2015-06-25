Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 25 Tessi SA :
* Announces share repurchase programme approved by AGM on June 25
* Maximum 277,778 shares (9.93 percent of capital) to be repurchased at maximum price of 120 euros per share
* Maximum amount to be spent on buyback thus reflects 33,560,136 euros ($37.58 million)
* Repurchase to last 18 months, from June 25, 2015 to Dec. 25, 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1LrEuww Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
