Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 26 Ordina NV :
* Announces a cost-savings programme that will result in annual structural savings of around 6 million euros ($6.71 million)
* These measures are necessary to keep results at Dutch activities at an acceptable level, given that turnover from public sector is under pressure
* The savings programme will target both external and internal costs and process improvements. Ordina's activities in Belgium and Luxembourg are performing well and are outside the scope of the savings programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order