BRIEF-Top Choice Medical Investment unit obtains high-tech enterprise recognition and to enjoy tax preference
* Says its stomatological hospital unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise, and to enjoy a tax preference of 15 pct for three years
June 26 Vigmed Holding publ AB :
* Wins tender for paediatric IV-catheter in Denmark
* Vigmed's distribution partner in Denmark, CODAN DEHA ApS, was awarded contract for up to four years for CLiP Neo
* Anavex Life Sciences says presentation of new mechanism of action data related to Anavex compounds targeting sigma-1 receptor at ad/pd(tm) 2017 meeting