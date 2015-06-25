BRIEF-Scana says expects westinghouse resources are sufficient to compensate for cost overruns without resorting to toshiba guarantees
* Ceo says to continue westinghouse project work during a 30-day period of evaluation
June 25 PA Resources
* PA resources has filed a petition to extend the corporate reorganisation
* Says company believes it needs further time to complete reorganisation
* Says has therefore submitted a petition to the Stockholm District Court to extend it with a further three months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 29 Puerto Rico's benchmark 2035 general obligation bonds traded as low as 60.7 cents in light trading on Wednesday, their lowest price since the $3.5 billion issue was sold in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.