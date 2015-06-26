June 26 Hornbach Holding AG :

* In Q1 for Hornbach Holding AG Group, operating earnings (EBIT) reduced by 13.0 pct to 76.8 million euros

* Q1 sales at Hornbach Holding AG group grew 1.6 pct to 1,052.1 million euros

* Hornbach-Baumarkt-AG Q1 sales rose 1.9 pct to 995.2 million euros in Q1 of 2015/2016 (2014/2015: 976.7 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT at Hornbach-Baumarkt-AG subgroup amounted to 65.2 million euros(minus 11.0 pct)

* Continues to aim for consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) at around same level as in 2014/2015 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)