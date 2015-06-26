UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 26 Hornbach Holding AG :
* In Q1 for Hornbach Holding AG Group, operating earnings (EBIT) reduced by 13.0 pct to 76.8 million euros
* Q1 sales at Hornbach Holding AG group grew 1.6 pct to 1,052.1 million euros
* Hornbach-Baumarkt-AG Q1 sales rose 1.9 pct to 995.2 million euros in Q1 of 2015/2016 (2014/2015: 976.7 million euros)
* Q1 EBIT at Hornbach-Baumarkt-AG subgroup amounted to 65.2 million euros(minus 11.0 pct)
* Continues to aim for consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) at around same level as in 2014/2015 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.