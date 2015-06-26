June 26 Trinity Mirror Plc :

* Trinity Mirror pre-close trading update ahead of its 2015 interim results announcement on Aug. 3

* Revenue environment has remained challenging throughout first half, continuing trends experienced at end of 2014

* During 26 weeks to June 28, revenue is expected to fall by 11 pct year on year with underlying revenue falling by 9 pct

* On an underlying basis publishing revenue is expected to fall by 9 pct, with print declining by 11 pct and digital growing by 26 pct

* Publishing print revenue trends have been adversely impacted by more challenging print advertising markets with print advertising revenue expected to fall by 19 pct in the period

* Digital audience with average monthly unique users and page views growing by over 50 pct

* Growth in audience drove an increase in digital display revenue of over 40 pct

* Whilst monthly revenue trends are expected to be impacted by further volatility for rest of year, at this stage, board continues to expect profits for year to be in line with expectations

* Has reviewed its current cost reduction programme and is now targeting structural cost savings of 20 million stg for year, an increase on 10 million stg target announced in March

* Increased targeted cost savings will result in restructuring costs increasing by some 5 million stg to 15 million stg

* Confirm that our subsidiary, MGN Ltd is seeking permission to appeal judgment handed down by Justice Mann on May 21 in relation to civil claims relating to phone hacking

* As we have previously indicated, there remains uncertainty as to how matters will progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)