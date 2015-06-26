June 26 Dunelm Group Plc :

* John Browett will join board on July 1 as chief executive designate, become chief executive officer on Jan. 1, 2016

* Andy Harrison, non-executive director since September 2014, will take over as chairman on July 8 following Geoff Cooper's retirement

* On Browett's appointment as CEO, Will Adderley will revert to former position as deputy chairman