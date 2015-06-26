UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 26 Dunelm Group Plc :
* John Browett will join board on July 1 as chief executive designate, become chief executive officer on Jan. 1, 2016
* Andy Harrison, non-executive director since September 2014, will take over as chairman on July 8 following Geoff Cooper's retirement
* On Browett's appointment as CEO, Will Adderley will revert to former position as deputy chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.