June 26 Sophos Group Plc

* Offer price set at 225 pence

* Company is raising approximately $125 million of gross proceeds in offer

* Based on offer price, market capitalisation of company will be £1,013 million at commencement of conditional dealings.

* Offer comprises 156,521,740 shares, representing 34.8% of company's issued share capital on admission (assuming no exercise of over- allotment option)

* Selling shareholders will receive gross proceeds of approximately £272.6 million pursuant to offer