Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 26 Streamwide SA :
* Announces issuance of 2,325,000 warrants (bsa2 and bsa3) at unit price of 0.007 euro to company managers, employees and dedicated person
* Issuance of warrants could lead to capital increase of nearly 5 million euros ($5.6 million) Source text: bit.ly/1Kf66UG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order