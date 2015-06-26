UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 26 Apetit Oyj :
* Apetit Plc has agreed upon the reorganisation of its long-term credit facilities
* The new binding and collateral-free credit facilities totalling 40 million euros ($44.82 million) and intended for working capital financing will replace the current credit facility agreements worth 25 million euros in total
* The maturity of the credit facilities has been spread out to the years 2018 and 2020
* The current 50 million euros commercial paper programme will continue unchanged
* In addition to these, Apetit Plc has agreed upon a 5 million euros investment loan that will mature in 2022 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.