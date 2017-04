June 26 Paragon Group Of Companies Plc :

* With effect from July 1, 2015 Edward Tilly will retire from board

* On 19 May 2015, Ted Tilly signalled his intention to retire once a successful handover period for role of senior independent director had been achieved

* On 19 May 2015, Ted Tilly signalled his intention to retire once a successful handover period for role of senior independent director had been achieved

* Ted will formally step down from board on 1 July 2015, at which point Fiona Clutterbuck will become group's senior independent director